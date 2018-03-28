Committee approve plans for schools new boarding house in Ryde

This is an article from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Ed

As mentioned in Tuesday night’s article, plans to build a new boarding house at Ryde School have been approved.

The application was approved by seven votes to five at a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday.

The plans will now go before the Secretary of State, following an objection from Sport England.

Plans had been revised

Revised plans with changes to the design of the boarding house were submitted to the Isle of Wight Council in December after the authority refused the original proposals.

Objections were lodged by Ryde Town Council, which warned the building would overlook neighbouring properties and cause ‘significant harm’ to the Ryde Conservation Area.

The school is surrounded by listed buildings and protected trees, although the IW Council’s ecology and conservation officers raised no objections.

Objector: “Revisions do not address fundamental issue”

Andrew White, speaking on behalf of residents, said:

“Planning law states development must preserve or enhance the character and appearance of conservation areas. “These revisions do not address the fundamental issue that a three-storey building on higher ground above Spencer Road will dominate and overwhelm local properties and the conservation area. “The proposed building is far longer and deeper than any of its historic neighbours. “This thing is wrong on many levels — it’s too high, too bulky and fundamentally in the wrong design.”

Alternative sites proposed

Cllr Adrian Axford proposed redevelopment of other sites in Ryde as an alternative, including the Abingdon Lodge Hotel, Millfield House and the Royal York Hotel.

Speaking on behalf of the school, planning agent Martha James said the boarding house could “only be good for the prosperity of Ryde” with parents and students spending money in the town.

