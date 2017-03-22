Junior rowers achieve great results at National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships

Alex shares this latest news from the Shanklin Sandown Rowing Club. Ed

Shanklin Sandown Rowing Club attended the National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships in London on Friday. All the clubs’ juniors performed exceptionally well to earn some fantastic placings, with one rower even coming away as a national champion.

A great start to the day

The club’s first event of the day was the Year 12 boys. Joe Robertson and Jamie Gamble took their early morning slot on the dreaded rowing machines. Both rowing out of their skins, Joe finished third and Jamie fourth in their heat.

They would both eventually finish in the top ten. Joe earning seventh and Jamie tenth.

The ever-Faithfull

Following the boys, shortly afterwards was Daisy Faithfull (pictured alongside three time Olympic Gold medalist Andrew Triggs Hodge). Having earned a bronze medal last year, Daisy was hoping to go better in this year’s event. She didn’t disappoint. Winning her heat in style, Daisy followed in the footsteps of Ella Payne in 2009 and 2010 to earn gold at NJIRC.

Next in to the pens were Sophie Atkin and Emily Faithfull, rowing in the girls’ Year Ten event. Spurred on by the club’s already fantastic early results, the girls finished first and third in their heat with amazing rows. Emily would eventually finish thirteenth, with Sophie not far behind in 22nd. Incredible considering the 150 Year Ten girl entries.

Eleventh out of 252

Then came the turn of Rachael Debenham in the girls’ Year Eight event. Pushing herself to the limit Rachael finished on the podium in her heat and went on to earn and unbelievable eleventh out of 252.

In the boys’ Year Eight event, Sam Evans Murray, Owen Dennes, Ethan Walters and Riley Horrix faced three minutes on the ergs. All rowing incredibly well, Sam finished 43rd, Riley 50th, Ethan 55th and Owen 122nd in an event of 248.

Support from Academy

The results showed the strength of our juniors as they raced against some of the countries best young rowers. We’d like to once again thank Sandown Bay Academy, who continue to support the club’s juniors by taking them to the event and allowing them to race under their name.

Stuart Johnson and Kirsty Walker both deserve to be recognised for going the extra mile, nobody wants to be at Wightlink at 5.30am!

Image: SSRC squad outside Lea Valley Centre, London