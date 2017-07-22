Kayakers needed for September’s Solent Swim

The West Wight Sports Centre are appealing for volunteer kayakers to help with the Solent Swim in September

The Solent Swim is our biggest fundraising event of the year and we have over 50 swimmers taking part in the challenge in 2017. But to keep them safe in the water we need kayakers to support them.

The event is taking place on the morning of Saturday 2 Sept, with a back-up date of 16 Sept.

If you are an experienced kayaker and would like to support us with this fantastic event please complete a registration form available on the Website.

Image: © West Wight Sports Centre

Saturday, 22nd July, 2017 1:29pm

