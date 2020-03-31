‘Kezi’s Kindness Isolation Has Talent’ closes midday tomorrow

Kezi’s Kindness – the Isle of Wight charity formed in memory of six-year-old Keziah Flux-Edmonds who was tragically killed by her father four years ago – have been busy coming up with ideas to ease the stress of the Coronavirus isolation.

Nikki and the team are asking Isle of Wight children to showcase their talents with Kezi’s Kindness Isolation Has Talent!

How to take part

Children from zero to 12-years-old are encouraged to join in with anything from singing to acting, dancing to drawing, or any other talent.

To join the competition you need to:

Send your videos to the Kezi’s Kindness Facebook Group (no more than 3 min) – including your child’s/children’s talent by Wednesday 1st April. Kezi Kindness will then upload all videos on the Kezi’s Kindness page by Wednesday evening. The videos have one week to get as many likes as they can.

Prizes for top three

At the end of the week the one with the most likes will win a £30 Amazon voucher, second place gets a £20 Amazon voucher and third place gets a £15 voucher.

Help us bring smiles, fun, laughs and excitement.

Deadline looming

Remember get all videos in by Wednesday 12pm (midday) Wednesday 1st April.

See the Kezi’s Kindness Facebook Group for more info.

Image: Felix Koutchinski under CC BY 2.0