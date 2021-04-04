Kid’s Easter colouring pack highlights ‘then and now’ in Newport

If you are looking for an activity for the kids this Easter Sunday and have a printer at home, look no further.

Isle of Wight artist Jules Marriner has created six ‘then and now’ scenes of the Island’s county town, Newport.

Changed or the same

Each one features ‘then and now’ scenes to help you think about how the town has changed and what’s remained the same.

Share the colouring

Once your kids or grandkids have completed their colouring, why not post to social media to share with the Shaping Newport team on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Find out more

See the Newport High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) Website for more details.

Download the Easter Colouring Pack from the IW HAZ Website.