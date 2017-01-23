Bronze medal for Isle of Wight skeleton star Kim Murray

Congratulations are in order for Isle of Wight athlete, Kimberley Murray, who last week achieved a Bronze medal in the Europa Cup (EC) women’s skeleton in Altenberg.

Kim, who the previous week finished in fourth-place in St Moritz, will be bringing the Bronze medal home for Great Britain from the penultimate Europa Cup race of the season.

Sights set on 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Despite having to retire from long jumping due to injury, Kim has really committed to the skeleton and is setting her sights on the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Danny Holdcroft, Head of Performance at GB Skeleton, said,

“Kim winning a bronze medal is a really positive result for her and the team. “These athletes have minimal experience in Altenberg having only had a handful of training runs since arriving from Switzerland a few days ago.”

Well done Kim!

Source: IWCP

Image: © BBSA