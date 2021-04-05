Kim’s birthday head shave aims to raise cash for Wessex Cancer Trust

A Totland woman is aiming to raise £2,000 for Wessex Cancer Trust by shaving her head on her 54th birthday on 20th April.

Kim Blackburn, who has worked as assistant manager in Wessex Cancer Trust’s Freshwater shop for more than ten years, says she’s taking on the challenge because she sees first-hand the positive impact the charity’s care has on Isle of Wight residents.

She said,

“Wessex Cancer Trust runs the Daisy Bus which takes Island patients to mainland hospitals for their cancer treatment, which I’ve been told by numerous customers at the shop has been an absolute godsend at a time of anxiety and exhaustion. “The drivers are so friendly and welcoming and give people the opportunity to have company and find comfort with others in similar circumstances. And our support centres across Wessex provide a welcoming haven for anyone living with any type of cancer and their loved ones. “Covid-19 has meant the charity’s fundraising has taken quite a battering this year. Whilst the shop’s been closed and I’ve been at home, I’ve been thinking I want to do something a bit crazy to shake off the lockdown fatigue, so I hope my moment of madness will help to raise awareness and funds for Wessex Cancer Trust! “Thank you in advance for digging deep and supporting me in my challenge.”

Show your support

To donate to Kim’s challenge, visit her Just Giving page.

Please Gift Aid if you can. Paper sponsorship forms will be available from the shop when it reopens on 12th April.

You can visit Wessex Cancer Trust’s online shop.