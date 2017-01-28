There’s been a particular ear worm in the OnTheWight office for the last two weeks thanks to an email from Islander, Jay Bailey.

Knowing how OnTheWight likes to celebrate talent, particularly music talent, he got in touch with details of a new music video from Isle of Wight hip hop collective, Kingz of Vocals (KoV) (read the background if you don’t already know them).

Short Wanna Get High

The KoV crew have been collaborating and creating music for the last decade and earlier this month launched their latest track (brilliantly produced by Matty Skatt), the super-catchy, Short Wanna Get High, featuring Jamaican singer, Terro Melody – a collaboration made possible through mutual friend, Bryan Case, aka Ortis.

There were plans originally to shoot the video in Jamaica, but Terro happened to be on tour in the UK supporting Beres Hammond and Maxi Priest, so the opportunity to shoot it on the Isle of Wight presented itself last summer.

Mike Gripz: Smith Town Studios

Filmmaker, Mike Gripz, who the band met while they were performing in Bulgaria, shot the footage in three days at a number of (easily recognisable to some) locations on the Island.

It follows the style of music videos in the same genre and was made possible with the help of around 30 people including models, family, friends and Linda Byrne’s dance troupe.

The track is incredibly catchy and after watching the video a couple of times, like us, you’ll soon be singing “shorty wanna get high” at the most unexpected times.

Kingz of Vocals

Kingz of Vocals love collaborating with other artists, but the core group is Mathew Drake, Kieren Osman, Jethro Docksey and Jay Bailey. They describe their music as hip hop, funk, reggae and rock, all with a spiritual twist.

Given they’ve been on the scene for at least the last ten years, it’s highly possible you’ve already seen them perform live. After all, they’ve played many local gigs as well as The Isle of Wight Festival, Bestival, Boom Town, Meadow in the Mountains (Bulgaria), The WE Festival (Maastricht).

Collaboration with Terro Melody

Jay tells us that their latest collaboration, with Jamaican singer, Terro Melody, came about from an earlier connection with Bryan Case.

Jay explained,

“Ortis had said early on that one day he would get the group a music connection. But it wasn’t until Ortis returned to Jamaica in early 2016 and met up with a friend that he had grown up with that the promise to K.O.V was realised. “Ortis had not been aware of Terro Melody progression with music in Jamaica as an up and coming artist with roots in Lovers Rock, Rock Steady and Dancehall. Under his company label P.K.W Entertainment, Terro was able to focus on his music with the help of his manager Patricia Walker. “A connection was made between Terro and K.O.V with Matthew aka Matty Skatt on Production and Terro coming up with a concept. “All the group then came up with lyrics based on this concept.”

Other KoV music videos

The group have been producing music for the last ten years and already have one album behind them. Check out some of their other work.

Good works lads, keep it up!

Warning: Some swearing may be on the following videos, so don’t play if you’re easily offended



Some great locations used in this 2015 video, also filmed and produced by Mike Gripz



Collab with another Isle of Wight band, one of our favs The Ohmz



You can follow the development of Kingz of Vocals through Facebook, YouTube, Soundcloud and most social media platforms.