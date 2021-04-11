Knifepoint robbery at village shop

We are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Brighstone on Thursday 8th April.

Shortly before 12.30pm, a man entered the Brighstone Village Store on Main Road and threatened staff with a knife.

He stole a set of scales from the shop and left. No-one was injured and the scales have since been recovered.

Appeal for man wearing blanket

We would like to speak to a man who was seen in the area at the time in connection with the incident.

He is described as white, around 6 foot tall and was wearing a grey chequered blanket.

Did you see anything?

We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything, particularly the man described, around the time of the offence or leaving the area.

Man arrested

A 38-year-old man from the Isle of Wight has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with this incident.

He has been released on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue.

Get in touch

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 44210131901.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary, in their own words. Ed

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0