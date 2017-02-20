Labour councillor for Newport East, Geoff Lumley, shares this latest news.

The IW Council Labour Group, together with Reg Barry (LibDem), ​have today submitted an alternative Budget to Wednesday’s Full Council.

Their budget alternative proposes a 1.99% increase in Council Tax whilst reducing cuts by £1.​7​m, particularly those to social care services for vulnerable people. It does this by using £3m from the £17.5m Asda capital receipt – a frequent suggestion by Islanders – and £​6​00k from allegedly ‘earmarked reserves’.

Islanders will recall that the new Tory/Ukip Alliance running the Council has proposed the maximum possible 4.99% increase in Council Tax and £7.5m of cuts.​ They also plan to use all of the ASDA receipt on capital projects that would usually be funded though borrowing, if done at all; contrary to the policy agreed across the Council last February.​

Highlights of budget

The Labour/​Reg Barry alternative Budget:

​halves the ​​​dubious ​’​​efficiencies​’​ in adult social care by £1 million;

retains the current opening hours at recycling centres (eg Lynbottom);

removes the ​proposed ​50% increase in Floating Bridge charges;

limits the cuts to Family Centres to 5% rather than 15%;

limits the cuts to youth services to 25% rather than 50%;

provides for more planning enforcement;

​restores support for the Adult & Community Learning service;

allocates more money for Rights of Way maintenance;

removes a £​20​0k proposed saving on the Highways PFI contract that roads should be kept to a high standard for seven years after the Island Roads contract ends.

Many ​Tory/UKIP efficiencies “unacceptable​ and unachievable​”

Geoff Lumley, leader of the Labour Group said,

“We are advised there is a £7.5m gap in the next Budget and the ​Conservative/Ukip Alliance have ​now ​​published a range of service cuts, many of which will hurt services to vulnerable people​ particularly through some dubious ‘efficiencies’​. “​We consider ​many of ​them entirely unacceptable​ and unachievable​. We have identified ​a technical method by which a small portion of the ASDA receipt could be used to protect ​these ​services for another year and keep the Council Tax increase down. “We have always believed that we should protect services for another year so that Islanders will have a choice at the May elections. Between a service slashing Tory-Ukip Alliance or candidates committed to protecting services to vulnerable people. After May Islanders will have made that choice. We want the elections to be a referendum between austerity and cuts or the protection of public services.”

Reg Barry said,

“As well as a 1.99% increase we have decided that Council Tax payers should not have to pay the 3% extra precept for Adult Social Care permitted by central Government. “We believe that most hard-pressed Islanders cannot afford a 5% increase at a time when wages are depressed and inflation rising. Government should be properly funding Adult Social Care and the NHS.”

Budget papers

