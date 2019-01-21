Lack of suitable Isle of Wight hedges cancels annual hedgelaying competition

Matthew shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight Hedgerow Group. Ed

The Isle of Wight Hedgerow Group is sorry to announce that the 2019 competition will not go ahead this year.

We have unfortunately been unable to secure a site with both a good hedge and safe access so have decided not to proceed.

We shall be back in future years. Many thanks to the sponsors, supporters and competitors who have been involved so far, and apologies for the break.

Get in touch

In the meantime, if you know a landowner with a tall, even hawthorn hedge of 200m or longer that is not on a roadside, with a dry field for parking next to it, get in touch for 2020.

Image: © Christian Beasley of Beautiful Wight