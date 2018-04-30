Ladies darts team support Stroke Unit in memory of dear friend

Isle of Wight NHS Trust share this latest news. Ed

An Isle of Wight darts team has presented the Stroke Unit at St. Mary’s Hospital with £360 in memory of their dear friend, Rita Newsham, who sadly passed away in June 2015.

Every year the Phoenix Ladies Darts Team, who play at Shanklin Conservative Club, hold an evening in memory of Rita who was a member of the team, donating the funds raised on the evening to the Stroke Unit who cared for Rita before she passed away.

Shirley Newton, member of the darts team and one of the organisers, said:

“Rita was a dear friend who had such a love for darts and her sudden death at the age of 60 prompted everyone at the Royal British Legion Darts League to do something positive in her memory and help the Stroke Unit, who gave such fantastic care. “So, with the support from the Bingo ladies and Shanklin Conservative Club, and many others, we have been able to hold an event every year which is a great evening and very well supported and we are able to continue to support the Stroke Unit. “We want to thank everyone for supporting this event, either by donating raffle prizes or coming along to the evening. So far we have donated £1,435 to the unit and we will keep going in memory of Rita.”

Charlotte Croucher, Stroke Unit Sister, said:

“This donation means such a lot to us. We cannot thank the ladies darts team enough and everyone who supports their annual event in memory of Rita. “This generous donation will make such a difference to the unit and the extras that we are able to purchase for the benefit of Island stroke patients.”

