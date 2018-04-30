More calls for Isle of Wight Studio School to be saved from closure

Following the announcement last week that the Isle of Wight Studio School was set to close due to too few students, the Cowes and East Cowes Branch of the Labour Party are calling for the council to “safeguard the future of the students at Studio School”.

They join the councillor for East Cowes, Cllr Karl Love, who last week shared his opposition to the closure.

In addition an online petition has been set up by Rosemary Cantwell, urging all involved to save the school. The petition is awaiting verification by Government officials, but we’ll add the link here once approved.

Town deserves first-class, local secondary school

East Cowes Labour Secretary, Peter Mason, said:

“The provision of secondary schooling on the Island is approaching a situation of crisis, with learners who need Special Educational provision in mainstream schooling particularly poorly served. The Studio School has been strong in this area and the teachers have worked hard to challenge and extend the learning of children who have, often, struggled in other provision. “What is particularly worrying is that parents report difficulty finding a suitable school place on the Island for children approaching secondary-school age. There is a belief that the Conservative dream of ‘one education for the rich, and chaos for everyone else’ is becoming a reality. Teachers talk of a lack of funding and clear strategy that is inhibiting learning. The closure of a secondary on the Island can only exacerbate the problems faced by parents, pupils and teachers.”

He went on to say,

“While the Labour Party does not support the concept of Studio Schools in principle, we note that a change of model should be possible, to save the provision and build upon the promising work done by our local school. As the town grows, East Cowes deserves a first-class, local secondary school, that has the freedom to adapt its provision to real local needs, rather than being stymied by the Tories’ ideological experimentation. “This country needs a government that will stop playing games with children’s education and rebuild a properly funded, locally accountable education system. “I would like to express my sympathy for the pupils and their parents affected by this announcement, and for the teachers who work in a system that is under unprecedented government attack.”

A catalyst to improve sixth form provision?

Island Independent councillor, Debbie Andre, said,

“What has happened at the Studio School is another indication that the system of small fractured sixth forms that exists on the Isle of Wight doesn’t deliver the highest quality of higher education for the students on the Island that is so badly needed.”

She added,

“Too often we hear about sixth form provision on the Island failing to serve many of our students. There are many fantastic success stories but there could be many more if we make sure that what is on offer meets the needs and aspirations of our young people. “Many students currently find they cannot do the combination of courses they need to move on to Higher Education or to serve their particular abilities and interests and develop their skills further. “We need to use situations like this and what has happened at Sandown Bay Academy as a catalyst to improve sixth form educational provision for students on our Island. While what has happened at the Studio School is unfortunate, we must learn the lessons from it and, as we have done in Sandown, seize the opportunity it provides to improve conditions for our children, make the right decisions and put those decisions into practise.”

Location map

View the location of this story.