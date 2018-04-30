Wroxall to Shanklin cycle track to get green upgrade

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Work is underway on a major Island Roads project to improve the cycle track between Wroxall and Shanklin.

As part of the work, which is scheduled to last until mid-September, Island Roads is liaising with Sandown-based environmental consultants Arc to see if features that will improve the local ecology can be introduced.

Such features could include plants that are beneficial to the local ecology and bee tubes that provide habitats for the local bee population and which have already been incorporated into several recent Island Roads improvement projects.

Seven bridges the focus of work

The improvement work will focus on the seven bridges that are located on the popular cycle route. Work varies from bridge to bridge but will include cleaning off decades of dirt and grime, waterproofing to prevent deterioration, strengthening works, re-pointing and the replacement of damaged brickwork.

All work will be completed without the need to restrict access to the cycle track.

Supporting the local ecology

Project manager, Jason Boulter, said,

“Once again we are seeking to ensure that as well as improving this important element of the Island’s cycling and walking network we also look to see if there is anything we can do in addition to support the local ecology.”

Sam Buck of Arc said: