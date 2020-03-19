Lake loo application withdrawn following confusion over consultation

A controversial application to expand Lake public toilets has been withdrawn following public concerns and a councillor’s resignation.

An extension had been proposed to the toilets on New Road, Lake, to add a new community hall along with the conveniences.

This had been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council in January by Lake Parish Council.

Fears over public consultation confusion have led to the parish council confirming the application has been withdrawn.

Mark Taplin, parish council clerk, said:

“The council are going to withdraw the application and hold a special meeting on 25th March, to discuss the toilets.”

Amended motion triggered resignation

John Marshall, former member of the council, apologised to constituents of his ward, Lake South, after he resigned from his position on the council over the toilets.

Mr Marshall said he was hurt by what had happened — with the final straw of an amended motion triggering his and potentially other parish councillor resignations.

He said:

“I felt unwelcome and uninformed from the start, receiving no training and was bullied by other councillors. “I put in a motion for a public consultation over the New Road Toilets but it was refused with trivial motions put forward instead. “I felt no option but to resign but I feel committed to the parish council — simply, we want to do the best for everybody, we care for people.”

Reduction in toilets

An article published in a parish council newsletter was supposedly the public consultation, but Mr Marshall said there was lack of information.

The application would have seen the number of toilets in the block reduced, but a new community hall and kitchen added.

Formal consultation to come

Cllr Paul Brading, IW Council ward representative for Lake South, who attends the parish council meetings, said he has heard discussion on the council’s investment plans.

He said:

“Initial residents’ views have been sought in the local magazine, and I have personally been contacted by many residents who are confused about exactly what is proposed, and how it will be funded. “Therefore, I am very pleased the council have now agreed to carry out a detailed formal consultation with all residents, and I encourage everyone to engage and give their views.”

Whittaker: “It’s is a bit of a mess”

Cllr Adrian Whittaker, on the parish council, said at the last meeting of the parish council he and Cllr Tig Outlaw argued to withdraw the application and were successful.

He said:

“I have been campaigning about this for two years — it is a bit of a mess. “I think we should demolish the existing building, putting a disabled and baby changing unit in with two toilets. “I would like to see the war memorial moved down to the existing gardens, with a possible expansion and then something can be done at the dangerous junction by Tesco Express.”

