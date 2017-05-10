Lambretta Day returns to the Isle of Wight later this month

The annual spring meet of scooter riders returns to the Isle of Wight on Sunday 28th May with Isle of Wight Lambretta Day.

Lambretta Day was an established in 1999 as a meet-up to launch Lambretta Clothing at a local clothes store. The first event was attended by around 20 scooters riders; it has grown into an annual event with over 300 scooters from local and visiting clubs, as well as solo riders.

Ride Out from Newport

If you have a scooter, why not join the Ride Out from Newport Quay (meet at noon – 28th May), riding to Ryde Pavilion cafe bar on the seafront.

There’ll be trophy presentations for the Best Turnout Club, Best Lambretta, Best Vintage and Best Overall Scooter. Lambrettas, Vespas, vintage and modern scooter riders all welcome.

And if you haven’t got a scooter you’re still welcome to come along and enjoy the atmosphere and entertainment.

There’ll also be BBQ; a beer tent; 60s, Soul, Ska, and Mod DJs, as well as live music from 1pm til 1am.

Live music

As always there’s a great line-up of live music with Three Minute Heroes, Liam Hodge, Kyle Chapman, Butterfly Collective (The Jam, The Who, The Small Faces, The Beat), X-Directory (punk, new wave), & one of the UK’s finest ska outfits – Ska Dogs with two-tone and original ska classics.

Free entry all day and only £5 entry to Pavilion Bar after 8pm.

Everybody is welcome, come down see the scooters and enjoy the great music.

Tickets online

Book tickets online or in person from:

Visual Impact, Newport

Bagel Wrap, Union St, Ryde

Ryde Pavilion, Seafront, Ryde

Image: petercastleton under CC BY 2.0

Our thanks to Visual Impact for sponsoring this feature. They and other organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

