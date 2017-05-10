Find out:Who's your new councillor?

Lambretta Day returns to the Isle of Wight later this month

All types of scooters are welcome to the annual Isle of Wight Lambretta Day on Sunday 28th May – Ride Out from Newport Quay at noon with 12 hours of music on Ryde seafront

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

lambretta lights

The annual spring meet of scooter riders returns to the Isle of Wight on Sunday 28th May with Isle of Wight Lambretta Day.

Lambretta Day was an established in 1999 as a meet-up to launch Lambretta Clothing at a local clothes store. The first event was attended by around 20 scooters riders; it has grown into an annual event with over 300 scooters from local and visiting clubs, as well as solo riders.

Ride Out from Newport
If you have a scooter, why not join the Ride Out from Newport Quay (meet at noon – 28th May), riding to Ryde Pavilion cafe bar on the seafront.

There’ll be trophy presentations for the Best Turnout Club, Best Lambretta, Best Vintage and Best Overall Scooter. Lambrettas, Vespas, vintage and modern scooter riders all welcome.

And if you haven’t got a scooter you’re still welcome to come along and enjoy the atmosphere and entertainment.

There’ll also be BBQ; a beer tent; 60s, Soul, Ska, and Mod DJs, as well as live music from 1pm til 1am.

Live music
As always there’s a great line-up of live music with Three Minute Heroes, Liam Hodge, Kyle Chapman, Butterfly Collective (The Jam, The Who, The Small Faces, The Beat), X-Directory (punk, new wave), & one of the UK’s finest ska outfits – Ska Dogs with two-tone and original ska classics.

Free entry all day and only £5 entry to Pavilion Bar after 8pm.

Everybody is welcome, come down see the scooters and enjoy the great music.

Tickets online
Book tickets online or in person from:

Visual Impact, Newport
Bagel Wrap, Union St, Ryde
Ryde Pavilion, Seafront, Ryde

Image: petercastleton under CC BY 2.0

Our thanks to Visual Impact for sponsoring this feature. They and other organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Location map
View the location of this story.

Sponsored feature

Wednesday, 10th May, 2017 4:54pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fh5

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Newport, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Sponsored Feature, What's On

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Comments are closed.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*