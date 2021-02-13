Landslips lead to footpath closures in St Lawrence

If you are planning to get out for a coastal walk, be aware that part of the coastal walk in St Lawrence has been closed.
The Isle of Wight council say the closure is due to landslips, making it unsafe to use.
They issued this warning on social media this morning:
We have had to close public footpath V99 at St Lawrence.
The closure is because of landslips along it making it unsafe – please don’t try to use it.
The closed route runs between Binnel Bay/ V124 to public Footpaths V97/ V96.
Saturday, 13th February, 2021 4:36pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ofW
Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, South Wight, St Lawrence, Ventnor
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓