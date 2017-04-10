Large reward offered after £1,000s of tools stolen from woodyard

Chessell Woodyard – OnTheWight’s trusty firewood supplier – has been the victim of a theft of thousands of pounds of tools and other items.

The theft took place last week and Pete Barnes from Chessell Woodyard has now put up a £500 reward for information leading to apprehension and conviction of those responsible.

The tools belonged to a tradesman who had left them at the site and Pete told the CP that it was “the second similar theft that has taken place here”.

They include:

Millwouke impact drill black case red wiring

Blue point socket set grey and blue case

Impact socket set red case

Black case containing various battery & drill attachments

Black bucket containing various small tools and service stuff for machinery

Red bucket containing screw drivers electrical testers & electrical fittings

Tom Tom Sat Nav

4×4 square LED lights

Set of special 1/4 drive sockets

Other items stolen include:

Two pairs of Ray Ban sunglasses (one prescription pair)

Black binoculars

Four rounded bolt heads brand new in pack

Nike prescription sunglasses

Aftershave Dolce & Gabana The One

If you have been offered any of the items, please get in touch with police by calling 101.

Pete said,

“Someone must know something. Don’t we look after hard our working Islanders?”

Source: IWCP