Large reward offered after £1,000s of tools stolen from woodyard

A small business on the Isle of Wight is the victim of a theft of thousands of pounds of tools and other items. A £500 reward is now being offered for information leading to apprehension and conviction of those responsible.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

milwakee drill black case

Chessell Woodyard – OnTheWight’s trusty firewood supplier – has been the victim of a theft of thousands of pounds of tools and other items.

The theft took place last week and Pete Barnes from Chessell Woodyard has now put up a £500 reward for information leading to apprehension and conviction of those responsible.

The tools belonged to a tradesman who had left them at the site and Pete told the CP that it was “the second similar theft that has taken place here”.

They include:

Millwouke impact drill black case red wiring
Blue point socket set grey and blue case
Impact socket set red case
Black case containing various battery & drill attachments
Black bucket containing various small tools and service stuff for machinery
Red bucket containing screw drivers electrical testers & electrical fittings
Tom Tom Sat Nav
4×4 square LED lights
Set of special 1/4 drive sockets

Other items stolen include:

Two pairs of Ray Ban sunglasses (one prescription pair)
Black binoculars
Four rounded bolt heads brand new in pack
Nike prescription sunglasses
Aftershave Dolce & Gabana The One

If you have been offered any of the items, please get in touch with police by calling 101.

Pete said,

“Someone must know something. Don’t we look after hard our working Islanders?”

Source: IWCP

Monday, 10th April, 2017 12:23pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fc1

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police, West Wight

Print Friendly

.

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*