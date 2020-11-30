Last Chance City reform and launch new single

Fans of Last Chance City are in for a treat tomorrow, as the band reform to release a new single

After four years apart, Isle of Wight electro/alternative rock band, Last Chance City, have officially reformed. 

The band are set to release their latest single ‘Their Front Page’ tomorrow (1st December).

Living through a pandemic
The message that is delivered via the lyrical content echoes the current situation that the world is facing.  

‘Their Front Page’ will be available across all major download and streaming sites, along with the band’s official Website. 

News shared by Jerome on behalf of Last Chance City. Ed

Monday, 30th November, 2020 7:32am

