Last Chance City reform and launch new single

After four years apart, Isle of Wight electro/alternative rock band, Last Chance City, have officially reformed.

The band are set to release their latest single ‘Their Front Page’ tomorrow (1st December).

Living through a pandemic

The message that is delivered via the lyrical content echoes the current situation that the world is facing.

‘Their Front Page’ will be available across all major download and streaming sites, along with the band’s official Website.

Find out more

To find out more about the band, visit their Website, follow on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

News shared by Jerome on behalf of Last Chance City. Ed