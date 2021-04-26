Last Chance City’s next single gives a voice ‘to those who are different’

After officially reforming after four years apart, Isle of Wight Electro / Alternative Rock Band Last Chance City announce the release of their second single.
‘Give Us A Chance’ goes live on 14th May 2021 and will be available across all major download and streaming sites, along with the band’s official Website.
Cowley: Giving a voice to those who are all different
Frontman Max Cowley said,
“This song is about not being given a chance in life by different people because you look or sound different. This is a song to give a voice to those who are all different!”
Follow the band
To stay up top date with the band’s releases and gigs follow them on
their Website or Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
News shared by Jerome on behalf of JA Artist Management. Ed
Monday, 26th April, 2021 8:52am
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ood
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Music
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓