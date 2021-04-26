Last Chance City’s next single gives a voice ‘to those who are different’

After officially reforming after four years apart, Isle of Wight Electro / Alternative Rock Band Last Chance City announce the release of their second single.

‘Give Us A Chance’ goes live on 14th May 2021 and will be available across all major download and streaming sites, along with the band’s official Website.

Cowley: Giving a voice to those who are all different

Frontman Max Cowley said,

“This song is about not being given a chance in life by different people because you look or sound different. This is a song to give a voice to those who are all different!”



