Last Chance City’s next single gives a voice ‘to those who are different’

The band say second single, since reforming after four years apart, gives “a voice to all those who are different”

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Artwork for Last Chance City's single Give Us A Chance - showing three silhouettes standing on a rock with a city in the background

After officially reforming after four years apart, Isle of Wight Electro / Alternative Rock Band Last Chance City announce the release of their second single.

‘Give Us A Chance’ goes live on 14th May 2021 and will be available across all major download and streaming sites, along with the band’s official Website. 

Cowley: Giving a voice to those who are all different
Frontman Max Cowley said,

“This song is about not being given a chance in life by different people because you look or sound different. This is a song to give a voice to those who are all different!”

Follow the band
To stay up top date with the band’s releases and gigs follow them on
their Website or Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

News shared by Jerome on behalf of JA Artist Management. Ed

Monday, 26th April, 2021 8:52am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ood

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Music

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*