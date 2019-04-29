Last chance to register for Ventnor Fringe

The very special 10th Edition of the Ventnor Fringe Festival takes place from 23rd-28th July 2019. The beautiful seaside town is transformed into a vibrant hub for art and culture, with over 80 shows taking place in various venues around the town.

If you’re hoping to be one of those performer, whether that’s theatre, comedy, cabaret, music or visual arts, tomorrow (Tuesday) is the last day to register.

How it works

Following the principles of the Edinburgh Fringe that inspired it, Ventnor Fringe does not ‘curate’ or ‘programme’ the Festival. Where possible, they try to provide a platform for all artists who apply.

You can check out what venues and spaces are available this year in the Guidance Pack here.

Once you have registered the Fringe team will try to offer you the venue which best matches your requirements.

All the support

In addition to allocating venues and performance slots the Fringe team will provide all the support you’ll need to bring an event to the Festival, including advice and discounts on travel, accommodation, advertising and all box office facilities.

These services are covered by the Artist Registration Fee.

Register now

Make sure you get your registrations in by midnight on Tuesday (30th April) night.

To register to perform, simply head over to the Ventnor Fringe Website.