Last chance to have your say on anti-social behaviour in your area

Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane, is reminding residents to complete his anti-social behaviour survey if they haven’t yet done so.

The survey, which closes this Sunday (14th July), is asking for views on which types of anti-social behaviour (ASB) are making people feel most unsafe and what actions people are currently taking on experiencing ASB.

Anti-social behaviour a top concern

Residents of Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton consistently highlight anti-social behaviour as one of their top concerns (52% selected it as making them feel unsafe in the most recent survey), and as an area they would like to see more of their council tax spent on.

Michael Lane, said:

“While we know that anti-social behaviour is something that residents would like to see more action being taken on, it covers a wide range of unacceptable activity that causes harm to an individual, to their community or to their environment. “I am currently asking for views on what specific types of anti-social behaviour contribute most to people feeling unsafe. This will help identify those that we need to focus early efforts on. “Many of the activities that fall within anti-social behaviour are not strictly police matters, and by establishing those that are causing most concern we can determine which organisations need to come together in order to make a real difference.”

The survey can be found on the Website and is open until 14 July 2019.