Don’t miss your last chance to see stunning Iconic Bowie exhibition

If you haven’t been already, or you have an want to return, you have just one more week to head over to Dimbola Museum and Galleries to see the Iconic Bowie exhibition.

Securing this show for the former Isle of Wight home of pioneering Victorian female photographer, Julia Margaret Cameron, was a real coup, so if you haven’t been along to see the stunning images of this legendary musician, we’d recommend you get your skates on.

Stunning and intimate portraits

This major retrospective of the extraordinary life of David Bowie takes you on a journey, showcasing both stunning and intimate portraits of the man by some of the world’s greatest photographers.

Selected from the extensive Iconic Images archive, the images catalogue Bowie’s phenomenal 50-year career and draw into focus the remarkable contribution he made to culture, music and art.

Hinton: “Illuminating insight into astonishing career”

Brian Hinton, Chairman of Dimbola Museum and Galleries, said,

“Great portrait photographers do a rare thing through extraordinary alchemy that renders light, exposure, emotion, soul, sorrow, joy, beauty forever fixed in time. Iconic Bowie contains images that startle the world and provide an illuminating insight into the astonishing career of David Bowie.”

The Iconic Bowie exhibition runs until Sunday 18th August. See the Dimbola Website for more detail.

Image: © Terry O’Neill and Kevin Cummins