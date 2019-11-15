Last chance to see Undecided Earth exhibition

Tomorrow (Saturday) sees the final day of Island’s Undecided Art Collective latest exhibition, ‘Undecided Earth’, an exhibition about the Ecological Emergency.

The exhibition at Ventnor Exchange followed the “autumn uprising” of Extinction Rebellion in London, which brought together 40,000 people who protested against government inaction and saw some 2,000 people arrested.

Some incredible work

Exhibiting artists at Undecided Earth include Tania Dixcey, Rachael Berry, Cooly Haste, Adam Harvey, Teresa Grimaldi, Holly Maslen, Julie Hutchison and many others.

Entry is free and the bar will be open for hot drinks, soft drinks, cocktails and craft beers. Everyone is welcome.

The exhibition closes on Saturday 16th November 2019.

Image: © Ventnor Exchange