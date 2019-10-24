Undecided Earth : An Exhibition at Ventnor Exchange about the ecological crisis

We can’t wait to see what new works have been created for this Undecided Art Collective Exhibition

undecided earth

It’s great to hear that after many years the Undecided Art Collective are re-forming to make new works of art about one of the most important issue of our times.

They say that with so many facets to this urgent moment in history, this exhibition promises to be rich in biodiversity.

The exhibition takes place at Ventnor Exchange daily between noon and 11pm (closed Sundays and Mondays).

Entry is free and the bar will be open for hot drinks, soft drinks, cocktails and craft beers.

Meet the artists
The Exhibition launch event takes place on Friday 1st November from 6.30pm onwards.

All are welcome, so why not pop down and meet the artists. You might even pick up some good Christmas presents.

