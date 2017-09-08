Kathy Grogan from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust has been nominated and shortlisted for the 2017 BIG Biodiversity Champion Award.

She was nominated by collaborators Ian Boyd, Claire Hector, Nigel George and Sam Buck from ArcConsulting and Artecology, for her work on Forest School, Beach School, Woodland Therapy, Wildlife Tots and Wildlife Watch.

Kathy has been nominated for being engaging, inspiring, enthusiastic, creative and knowledgeable.

Her nominators says,

“Kathy works for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust and of course biodiversity is in the job description. But she has done far more, and done it far better, than anyone we know! Despite challenges of funding that would make most of us settle for less, she has successfully created programmes of engagement and learning that continue to delight and inspire hundreds year after year. “She has helped children, adults, families, schools and communities to explore and understand the natural world around them. We think Kathy is unquestionably a Biodiversity Champion, and we hope you do too.”

How to vote

All you have to do is enter your email address, page through the descriptions of each person and then select Kathy Grogan – Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust on the final page.

Click here to vote

It takes just a couple of minutes to do.

The deadline is noon today (8th September), so do it now if you can.