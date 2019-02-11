Last day to sign petition to save free TV licences for over 75s

A petition calling on the BBC to reconsider plans to remove free TV licences for the over 75s has attracted 68,318 signatures

Age UK say,

For over a million of our oldest citizens, the TV is their constant companion and window on the world. And now it’s under threat.

The BBC is considering removing free TV licences from the over-75s. But this is really the Government’s doing: they pushed the scheme onto the BBC without asking any of us what we think or providing the funding to sustain it.

Together, we must demand the Government takes back responsibility for funding free TV licences for everyone over 75.