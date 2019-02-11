Last day to sign petition to save free TV licences for over 75s

If you agree with Age UK that over 75s should continue to still receive free TV licences, today is the last day to add your signature to an online petition.

Read and contribute to the 7 readers' comments ↓

happy older woman

A petition calling on the BBC to reconsider plans to remove free TV licences for the over 75s has attracted 68,318 signatures

Age UK say,

For over a million of our oldest citizens, the TV is their constant companion and window on the world. And now it’s under threat.

The BBC is considering removing free TV licences from the over-75s. But this is really the Government’s doing: they pushed the scheme onto the BBC without asking any of us what we think or providing the funding to sustain it.

Together, we must demand the Government takes back responsibility for funding free TV licences for everyone over 75.

Show your support
Today (Monday 11th February) is the last day to add your signature to the petition to help save free TV licences for the over 75s.

Image: brian_tomlinson under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 11th February, 2019 2:18pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mgE

Filed under: Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Top story, TV

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

7 Comments on "Last day to sign petition to save free TV licences for over 75s"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
Fred Karno
To Profoundlife – Your quote; “Most pensioners have a decent final pension scheme”. Perhaps you might like to evidence this statement. I think it is an inaccurate statement. Also, the state pension is not huge and is according to what I have read, one of the worst in Europe. Although as you say, the state increase is guaranteed, (at present), because the percentage increase is on a… Read more »
Vote Up32-6Vote Down
11, February 2019 8:54 pm
profoundlife
No, I’m not an old age pensioner. I’m saying that amidst austerity, pensioners are the one broad group who have done well from benefits. Yes, utilities and council tax go up, but they do for everyone and it has hit workers moreso than pensioners. Looking at research here: https://tinyurl.com/y53a48pa suggests that under 75s have an income of around 19k/yr (after tax) and over 75s around £19k/yr (after… Read more »
Vote Up4-6Vote Down
12, February 2019 3:43 pm
profoundlife

Apologies for the typo – over 75s have around £14k after tax

Vote Up00Vote Down
12, February 2019 4:54 pm
Mark L Francis

My 21 year old son is always on his computer or phone & I mostly listen to the radio. He has not watched TV for years & I haven’t for months. The wife watches interminable Pakistani drams on YouTube. Increasingly it is only the elderly that even watch the BBC.

Vote Up3-5Vote Down
12, February 2019 9:36 am
profoundlife

Is there a counter petition? Since 2008, average real earnings have decreased by 3.3%. Meanwhile, pensioners have seen the state pension increase by 5.9% over the same period. Whilst benefits have been cut, pensions have the triple lock guarantee. Whilst many have been unemployed, most pensioners have a decent final salary pension scheme. I bear them no ill, but it’s a hard thing to defend.

Vote Up10-35Vote Down
11, February 2019 8:36 pm
septua

Have you looked at the rise in state pension over say the last 10 years or 20 years? You will find that state pensions have not kept up a relationship with average earnings over those longer periods of time, and it was only since the triple lock was introduced have they begun to keep pace

Vote Up36-6Vote Down
11, February 2019 9:43 pm
profoundlife

Septua, I have and you’ll find pensioners have done better. Looking at 2000 to 2010 (when triple lock came in), then 2010 to 2018:

Average weekly wage went up 40% 2000-2010. State pension increased 44% over the same period.

Average weekly wage went up 20% 2010-2018. State pension went up 32% over the same period.

Data all from the ONS.

Vote Up3-7Vote Down
12, February 2019 4:10 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*