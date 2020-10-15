Last remaining windmill on the Isle of Wight receives lifeline grant from Government’s Culture Recovery Fund

Bembridge Windmill is one of 445 heritage organisations across the country set to receive a lifesaving financial boost from the government thanks to the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund to help them through the Coronavirus pandemic.

445 organisations will share £103 million, including the National Trust’s Bembridge Windmill to help restart vital reconstruction work and maintenance on cherished heritage sites, keeping venues open and supporting those working in the sector.

Last remaining windmill on the Isle of Wight

£10,400 has been awarded to the last remaining windmill on the Isle of Wight. The funding will be used to complete the installation of replacement external timber sails and stock sections of the windmill, known as sweeps.

They have been manufactured and are ready to be put in place, but coronavirus put their installation at risk. Standing for over 300 years, the windmill was given to the National Trust in 1961 and has even featured in a watercolour by JMW Turner.

It is an iconic sight in the landscape and much loved by the local community, who were central in helping to raise the initial funds.

Wilson: Lockdown affected fundraising

Kathryn Wilson, Visitor Operations and Experience Manager for the Isle of Wight National Trust said:

“We are delighted to have received the DCMS grant funding to replace the sweeps on Bembridge Windmill. “When lockdown happened earlier in the year we thought it could be a couple of years before we would have the finances to make this happen. “It will be great to see Bembridge Windmill standing proud with its sweeps in place.”

Government funding

This vital funding is from the Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage and the Heritage Stimulus Fund – funded by Government and administered at arms length by Historic England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Both funds are part of the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund which is designed to secure the future of Britain’s museums, galleries, theatres, independent cinemas, heritage sites and music venues with emergency grants and loans.

Heritage Stimulus Fund

The National Trust is one of 12 organisations, including English Heritage, Landmark Trust, Historic Royal Palaces and the Canal and River Trust, which will receive £34 million from the Heritage Stimulus Fund to restart construction and maintenance on cherished heritage sites to preserve visitor attractions and protect livelihoods for some of the most vulnerable heritage specialists and contractors in the sector. The National Trust received just over £6m in total.

The Architectural Heritage Fund (AHF) has also been awarded a grant from the Culture Recovery Fund through Historic England. The AHF will use the funding to support charities and social enterprises occupying historic buildings to develop new business plans and strategies for organisations affected by the pandemic.

News shared by Rebecca on behalf of The National Trust. Ed

Image: © National Trust – John Millar