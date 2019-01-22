Latest figures: Isle of Wight out of work benefits and universal credit

There’s been a rise in the number of Isle of Wight residents claiming out of work benefits, and a rise of 190 since same time last year, but new figure now also include new Universal Credit claimants.

Queue of people graffiti:

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics show that 1,760 people in the Isle of Wight area were claiming ‘out of work benefits’ during December 2018 – this now includes Universal Credit figures (see below).

The figures show a rise of 175 since November, when there were 1,585 claimants, and a rise of 190 from December 2017 (1,570 JSA claimants).

The latest figures now include the roll-out of Universal Credit providing a broader span of claimants than previously. The number of people recorded as being on the Claimant Count was expected to rise.

Of those claiming in December 2018,

  • 1095 were male
  • 665 were female
  • 335 were aged 18 To 24
  • (195 were aged 18 To 21)
  • 855 were aged 25 To 49
  • 555 were aged 50+

That means 2.2% of the resident population of area aged 16-64 is claiming out of work benefits – 0.7% more than the rest of the South East (1.5%), and 0.2% less than the whole of the UK (2.2%).

New measures
The measure of those receiving ‘out of work benefit’s has been changed by the Office of National Statistics. In the past it was based purely on those claiming Job Seekers Allowance.

The change now includes Universal Credit and is still experimental, so ONS says, will not necessarily be a true reflection of the situation.

They say,

The Claimant Count is the number of people claiming benefit principally for the reason of being unemployed.

This is measured by combining the number of people claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) and National Insurance credits with the number of people receiving Universal Credit principally for the reason of being unemployed. Claimants declare that they are out of work, capable of, available for and actively seeking work during the week in which the claim is made.

The measure of the number of people receiving Universal Credit principally for the reason of being unemployed is still being developed by the Department for Work and Pensions.

Consequently this component of the total Claimant Count does not yet correctly reflect the target population of unemployed claimants and is subject to revisions. For this reason the Claimant Count is currently designated as Experimental Statistics.

Image: per Corell under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 22nd January, 2019 10:00am

By

3 Comments on "Latest figures: Isle of Wight out of work benefits and universal credit"

Tim

Was the ONS statement written by the writers of “Yes Minister”?

22, January 2019 10:10 am
Colin

Lies, damned lies, and statistics yet again.

It would seem that they have caught themselves out. Can’t believe a word of anything coming from the governments direction. How many other bits have been omitted? A true reflection of the situation? No such thing.

22, January 2019 11:51 am
colinteller

About as clear as the membership of the far-right ERG (of which our MP is a member).

22, January 2019 12:58 pm
