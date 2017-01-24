Latest news from Wightlink Warriors

Barry shares these two pieces of latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

Steph Whitlock Joins the Commercial Team

Lifelong speedway fan, Steph Whitlock is to join the Wightlink Warriors Commercial Team. Steph and her family have enjoyed a long association with Speedway on the Isle of Wight and Steph’s progression up the Warriors off track ladder and joining the commercial team is well deserved.

A delighted Steph said,

“I’m extremely happy and excited to take on this new role. The past year I’ve thoroughly enjoyed helping the Warriors in the Track Shop, which I shall still be doing, but I really want to get more involved with events, sponsorship and learning how to promote the club. “We have lots happening already in 2017, with events, speedway schools, Young Lions Training Camp and I cannot wait for this season to start.”

Commercial Director Barry Bishop added,

“Steph’s enthusiasm for the Warriors is unrelenting and she already has a great pedigree in helping to run a speedway club off the track and building a community of interest. Steph during the last season was heavily involved with the Track Shop, stamping her own design on the layout, products and promotion. “She has now started to get more involved with other things and has worked alongside her father Colin on the Warrior 100 club to make this a resounding success. Taking this experience, along with her interpersonal skills, we feel now is just the right time for Steph to get more involved commercially with the club and help us increase sponsorship further and engage with one of our target fan groups; the under 25s. “It gives me great pleasure to Welcome Steph to the Warriors Commercial Team.”

Gary Ball Racing Ltd is back in the Sponsorship Team

Gary Ball Racing Ltd, operates a speedway spares and track spares van service. Gary and Partner Debbie were massively involved in returning speedway to the Isle of Wight travelling great distances to support Team Warrior weekends and sponsorship and after a great meeting with The Warriors Co-Promotor, Barry Bishop and family, Gary Ball Racing Ltd is pleased to announce their continued support and increased sponsorship of the Wight Warriors for 2017.

Gary Ball said,

“We have been very impressed with the efforts this year by what can only be called the ‘Warrior Family’ and have no hesitation to continue our support. The aim is to kit out the start marshals and announcer with clothing along with our usual air fence banner between bends 3 and 4 and meeting sponsorship. “There will also be the continued support for Warrior riders with competitive pricing for speedway spares and support to Tyler Govier on his return in 2017 to the club. I hope 2017 is even more successful both on and off the track.”

Wightlink Warriors Commercial Director Barry Bishop said,

“I am hugely proud that Gary is back with us in 2017. Many of you already know Gary from our Team Warrior weekends and he is just one of speedway’s nicest, so it means so much to us when he says how well we have done so far. “Gary has shared our vision and is part of it for the future with the school and team and he adds so much to the club. It gives me great pleasure welcome Gary Ball Racing Ltd to the 2017 sponsorship team.”

Location map

View the location of this story in Ryde, England, United Kingdom.