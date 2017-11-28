A outcome of a visit by an Ofsted Inspector at the beginning of the month to Gatten & Lake Primary School is revealed today.

Staff, pupils and parents will be pleased to hear the school is still considered to be ‘Good’, with some recommendations on how it can become ‘Outstanding’.

The Inspector found the head teacher had “galvanised a strong leadership team to support you in your work” and that “staff are united in their ambition to improve the school for the benefit of the pupils”.

Significant improvements have been secured in the school and they’ve utilised support from the Isle of Wight council and visited other successful schools to inform their improvement plans.

How to become ‘Outstanding’

In order to become ‘Outstanding’ the school must ensure:

the progress of pupils is considered more carefully when evaluating the effectiveness of leaders’ actions

pupils’ writing across the curriculum matches the high standard of writing in English lessons

The report

Full details can be found in the report below.





Image: leejordan under CC BY 2.0