Latest satellite images show weather front resembling look of a hurricane

Stormy View over Freshwater Bay by Jamie Russell 1

The Isle of Wight Met Service have issued a weather warning for tonight.

They forecast showery rain (between 12-18mm overnight) with strong winds, gusting to 68mph.

As the weather front approaches, one of the forecasters said the latest satellite image resembles the look of a hurricane.

“The low pressure area is that huge swirl out to our west. You can see the big mass of rain bearing cloud running ahead of it with showers following in behind (the blobby looking cloud) and a clearer slot towards the centre of the system.”

Satellite image of the weather front moving in
© IW Met Service

Head over to their Website for the full forecast and make sure you batten down the hatches before you go to bed.

You can also follow IW Met Service on Facebook for regular updates and discussion.

Image: © Jamie Russell Island Visions

Wednesday, 12th February, 2020 12:31pm

