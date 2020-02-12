Latest satellite images show weather front resembling look of a hurricane

The Isle of Wight Met Service have issued a weather warning for tonight.

They forecast showery rain (between 12-18mm overnight) with strong winds, gusting to 68mph.

Resembling the look of a hurricane

As the weather front approaches, one of the forecasters said the latest satellite image resembles the look of a hurricane.

“The low pressure area is that huge swirl out to our west. You can see the big mass of rain bearing cloud running ahead of it with showers following in behind (the blobby looking cloud) and a clearer slot towards the centre of the system.”

© IW Met Service

Image: © Jamie Russell Island Visions