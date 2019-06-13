Laurie Anderson heads up southern England homelessness support services team

Iwan shares this latest news from The Salvation Army. Ed

A Portsmouth woman is now leading a team across five counties of southern England which helps people who have been homeless to rebuild their lives.

Laurie Anderson is The Salvation Army’s Homelessness Services Unit’s new regional manager for its southern region.

In her role, she is responsible for the organisation’s homelessness support services team across the Isle of Wight, as well as Somerset, Dorset, Wiltshire and Hampshire.

Laurie’s background

For 12 years, Laurie worked in mental health services and with young people for an organisation that supports people who are homeless, or vulnerable or needing support.

She joined The Salvation Army’s Homelessness Support Unit in 2014 and ran a centre for homeless people in Portsmouth before becoming assistant regional manager for southern region.

Anderson: Understanding the complicated issues surrounding homelessness

Laurie Anderson said,

“Homelessness is a complicated issue and people from all walks of life can find themselves experiencing homelessness for a wide range of reasons. “These can include unemployment and relationship or family break-ups. “The Homelessness Services Unit understands this and is committed to providing quality support services for people who are experiencing homelessness that are tailored to their needs to help them on their journey away from homelessness and towards independence.



“I am very proud to be taking on this role and to lead a team of dedicated professionals whose work to support vulnerable people to rebuild their lives is becoming increasingly important in today’s society.”



Isle of Wight Lifehouses

On the Isle of Wight, the Homelessness Services Unit runs the Fellowship House Lifehouse and Melville Street Lifehouses in Ryde and the Carisbrooke Priory Lifehouse.



Major Hilarie Watchorn, Assistant Territorial Director for The Salvation Army’s Homelessness Services, welcomed Laurie’s appointment. She said: