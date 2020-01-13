Learn about Exoplanets from an expert in Cosmology at Cafe Scientifique

Next Monday (20th January) sees the first Cafe Scientifique talk of 2020.

Professor Adam Amara from the Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation at Portsmouth will be talking about Exoplanets on Monday 20th January 2020 from 7pm

The subject has grown exponentially in the last three decades with thousands of solar systems now known.

Besides the obvious desire to find another earth-like planet, the discoveries have raised many intriguing questions – such as why do many of the solar systems appear to have large gaseous planets near their suns.

Come and find out about the latest developments in this field of science.

Where and when

The talk takes place on Monday 20th January 2020 from 7pm in The Regency Suite.

This is above the Conservative Club in Shanklin in Palmerston Road just off the High Street.

The nearest car parks are in Landguard Road and Orchardleigh Road, both only two or three minutes walk to the Conservative Club. Parking is free after 6pm.

As we have to pay a rent for the facilities, we have to ask for a donation of at least £3 on the door to make sure we cover all our expenses. i.e. the rent, cost of speakers’ travel expenses and a meal, plus overnight accommodation if needed.

Image: esoastronomy under CC BY 2.0