Learn how to deal with perpetrator of domestic abuse

If you’ve been a victim of domestic abuse you can learn how to deal with perpetrator during this 12 week course with Break the Cycle Community Interest Company.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

strong woman

Every Monday, between 4th June and 20th August, Maggie Currie from the Break the Cycle Community Interest Company will be holding her ‘Mind the Gap’ Course.

‘Mind the Gap’ is designed as a follow on from the amazing Freedom Programme provided nationally by Refuge, which focuses on the perpetrator and how to deal with that person.

What to expect
The course is focused on you and will move you forward in your life – after domestic abuse – as a more confident and able person. The course takes you from where you are now, to where you want to be in twelve sessions.

You will begin to notice the changes in yourself in just a few sessions and build on those.

Get in touch
If you are interested in attending or know someone else who would benefit, get in touch via the Break the Cycle CIC Website.

Image: marniejoyce under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 28th March, 2018 2:42pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g8S

Filed under: Island-wide, Top story, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*