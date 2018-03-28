Learn how to deal with perpetrator of domestic abuse

Every Monday, between 4th June and 20th August, Maggie Currie from the Break the Cycle Community Interest Company will be holding her ‘Mind the Gap’ Course.

‘Mind the Gap’ is designed as a follow on from the amazing Freedom Programme provided nationally by Refuge, which focuses on the perpetrator and how to deal with that person.

What to expect

The course is focused on you and will move you forward in your life – after domestic abuse – as a more confident and able person. The course takes you from where you are now, to where you want to be in twelve sessions.

You will begin to notice the changes in yourself in just a few sessions and build on those.

Get in touch

If you are interested in attending or know someone else who would benefit, get in touch via the Break the Cycle CIC Website.

