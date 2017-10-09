Learn how to restart at heart a free session next week

Andy shares this latest news on behalf of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

Are you CPR ready?

Over 30,000 people suffer cardiac arrests outside of hospital in the UK every year. Did you know that in the event of an out of hospital cardiac arrest, a person’s chance of survival is less than 5%?

If CPR (Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation) is given and a defibrillator reaches them within the first three minutes then their chance of survival can go up to as much as 74%.

Unfortunately there are too many occasions where people do not stand a chance of survival due to lack of CPR training in the community or a defibrillator not being nearby.

The difference between life and death

Without a question, having Community First Responders (CFR) and trained first aiders in our community, really does mean the difference between life and death.

Please join our team, the IW NHS Trust Ambulance Training & Community Response Services (ATCoRS) along with the Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service to celebrate European Restart a Heart Day on Monday 16th October 2017 and learn how to save lives.

Training school children

Thousands of school pupils across the country will be joining the largest event of its kind in the world. On the Island, pupils in years 6, 7 & 11 have already been invited to learn CPR and gain defibrillator awareness during the day at the following Fire stations across the Island:

Ventnor

Sandown

Newport

West Cowes

East Cowes

Yarmouth

Ryde

Local schools have also been asked to wear red in support of Restart a Heart day and collect donations for the Isle of Wight NHS Ambulance Community Defibrillator scheme.

Public drop in sessions

Members of the public are encouraged to attend drop in sessions from 3pm to 5pm at the following Fire stations (with everyone receiving a certificate as proof of training):

Ventnor

Newport

East Cowes

Yarmouth

Ryde

Image: cliff_77 under CC BY 2.0