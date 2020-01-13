Learn more about Island CoHousing at walk and talk event

If you want to hear more about the Island CoHousing plans, this is the perfect opportunity

Have you heard about cohousing?  It’s where a group of people work together to create a housing development which has community at the heart  of it. 

Everyone has their own private dwelling but there are shared resources such as a workshop, gardens and a commonhouse where some meals are prepared and shared.

Island CoHousing want to bring this kind of community led development to the Isle of Wight.

Walk and talk
If you would like to know more about cohousing, or the people comprising IslandCohousing, then join us for an introductory talk at 1pm and Q&A in the Corner Room at Fort Victoria on Sunday 2nd February 2020. 

It will be followed by a walk in the woods and a chance to chat informally with members of the group.

What is Cohousing?
LILAC, a cohousing group in Leeds, have put together this video to
explain it more

For more information on Island Cohousing
see the Website of the Island CoHousing Facebook Page or email islandcohousing@gmail.com

Image: Micah Hallahan under CC BY 2.0

