Learn more about the world of satellite imaging at Cafe Scientifique talk

Dr Robin Wilson is a freelance academic and data scientist with a PhD in satellite imaging and complex systems simulation.

On Monday 10th February at 7pm he will be talking about ‘Monitoring the environment from space’.

“Hundreds of satellites orbit the Earth every day, collecting data that is used for monitoring almost all aspects of the environment. “This talk will introduce to you the world of satellite imaging, take you beyond the ‘pretty pictures’ to the scientific data behind them, and show you how the data can be applied to monitor plant growth, air pollution and more.”

Where and when

The Regency Suite is above the Conservative Club in Shanklin in Palmerston Road just off the High Street.

The nearest car parks are in Landguard Road and Orchardleigh Road, both only two or three minutes walk to the Conservative Club. Parking is free after 6pm.

As we have to pay a rent for the facilities, we have to ask for a donation of at least £3 on the door to make sure we cover all our expenses. i.e. the rent, cost of speakers’ travel expenses and a meal, plus overnight accommodation if needed.

Image: remusshepherd under CC BY 2.0