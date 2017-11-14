This weekend see the return of the ever-popular Blast from the Past event at Dinosaur Isle.

The free event is held in partnership with the Friends of Dinosaur Isle, and takes place on Saturday and Sunday (18 and 19 November), between 10am and 4pm.

Don’t miss the Hidden Hero

This weekend brings a chance to learn more about by Isle of Wight Hidden Hero, Reverend William Fox.

Reverend Fox worked with the vicar in Brighstone in the late 1800s and was notorious for his passionate fossil hunting.

The Natural History Museum has over 500 specimens donated by Rev Fox and he has more dinosaurs named after him than any other person in the country.

Meet the experts

Curator of the museum, Dr Martin Munt, said,

“All are welcome and will be able to see the fascinating displays at the museum and meet local ‘prehistory’ enthusiasts. As well as fossil collectors there will also be local archaeologists and metal detector groups showing off their finds. “A particular highlight this year will be the work of local model maker Andrew Cocks, who has made models for both Dinosaur Isle and other museums – including for the Etches Collection, the museum of Jurassic marine life, which will also be exhibiting on the Sunday.”

There will also be activities including face painting and replica fossils on both days.

Those thinking of furthering their studies will be able to find out about educational opportunities from both the universities of Southampton and Portsmouth.

Evening event

There will also be an extra highlight on Saturday evening at the museum, with talks including on the work of Charles Darwin, by University of Southampton scientist Neil Gosling.

Booking for the talks is essential, tel: 404344.

There will be a small fee for the evening event, which includes food.

Location map

View the location of this story.