At least one Isle of Wight school victim of ransomware attack

At least one school on the Isle of Wight has become victim to a ransomware attack.

The Isle of Wight council legal services department has emailed a warning to all schools, providing guidance on what they should do to protect themselves.

It’s not clear from the email whether the un-named school has been affected by the most recent ransomeware attack – Petya (NotPetya) malware – or whether it was due to recent Wannacry or other circulating ransomware, but police are investigating.

Advice lacking

Given the recent ransomware attacks, it’s somewhat surprising to see the council has not suggested schools update their MS Windows servers and computers.

Their email reads:

There has recently been a ransomware attack on an Island school resulting in considerable disruption, cost, temporary data loss, possible data protection issues and a criminal investigation. The purpose of this email is to highlight the risks to all schools with their own IT providers who may or may not have the capacity to deal with such an incident. Alongside the obvious disruption there is course a corporate risk to the Council in terms of reputation and responsibility for the education of island children. The Police are currently involved to establish whether the attack was malicious. Whether it is or not the effect to the school is the same. I would urge every school to make sure appropriate business continuity plans are in place for this type of situation. Guidelines, Back up your servers. Make sure you have an onsite facility and also an offsite facility in the form of external hard drives etc.

Make sure you have an IT policy for the school which contains rules on the use of personal memory sticks and devices

Be aware of what your staff are doing and what they are using on school hardware

Make sure you specify well when procuring systems

Risk assess how you will deal with a loss of data and how it impacts on the day to day running of the school

Don’t cut cost on support from your provider

OnTheWight have written to the IWC with a series of questions and will update once we hear back.

Image: christiaancolen under CC BY 2.0