Legal requirement for businesses to display QR code and record contact details or face fines of up to £10,000

From today (Thursday 24th September) businesses across the Isle of Wight must have NHS QR code posters visible on entry, so customers can use their smartphones to easily check-in.

The move coincides with the national launch of the NHS Covid-19 Test and Trace App across England and Wales.

Legal requirement

It is now a legal requirement for businesses to display a QR code, as well as record the name, date and time of entry, telephone number, email address or postal address and the number of people entering together.

This information must be kept for 21 days.

Large fines

In addition, businesses will face stricter rules to make their premises Covid Secure (from 28th September) and any business who breaches the new legal requirements can face fines of up to £10,000 for repeated breaches.

See the Government Website for more information.

Move to NHS QR Code

Businesses who are already using their own QR system are being encouraged to switch to the NHS Test and Trace QR code.

An alternative check-in method must be maintained to collect the contact details of those who don’t have the App, for example a handwritten register.

Businesses should download the QR codes at gov.uk/create-coronavirus-qr-poster.

Image: Proxyclick Visitor Management System under CC BY 2.0