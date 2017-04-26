Find out --> Who wants your vote <-- on 4th May

Let food be the love of music: Non-perishables gain you entry to Foodbank fundraiser

There are two opportunities to see No Exit play live this month, both gig are fundraisers for Isle of Wight Foodbank and entry is via donations of non-perishable goods for the Foodbank supplies.

Band members

Garage rock band No Exit, whose members span London, Biarritz, Essex and Freshwater, will be playing the Community Hall of Yarmouth District (CHOYD) in aid of the Isle of Wight Foodbank on Thursday 11th May at 7.30pm

Originally formed in the seventies the band are influenced by the Clash, the Jam and the Damned but play a set of self-penned songs with the occasional cover version.

South London DJ, Joneseys Jukebox, will be supporting playing a set of reggae, ska and contemporary dance tunes.

Entry by food donations
Entry is by donation of non-perishable goods for the Isle of Wight Foodbank.

The the band are hoping for a good turnout that swells the Foodbank supplies.

Heading east
No Exit and Joneseys Jukebox then take their punky reggae party to The Crispin, Newport on Friday 12th May.

See the Isle of Wight Foodbank Website for more detail about their work.

