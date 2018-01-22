Lethal consequence of driving whilst using a mobile phone highlighted in police campaign

The police share this latest news. Ed

Families talk of the devastation caused by drivers on mobile phones, as police launch week of action against driver distraction.

Hampshire and Thames Valley’s Joint Roads Policing Unit will begin a week of activity today (Monday) specifically targeting drivers using hand-held mobile phones, with the aim of drawing attention to the risks posed by being distracted while in control of a vehicle.

The enforcement activity will run from Monday 22nd January through until Sunday 28th January 2018 in line with the National Police Chief Council’s campaign.

Killed instantly

Ion Calin and his friend and work colleague, Marian Olteanu were killed instantly when a lorry ploughed into their stationary car on the M271 in December 2015. The lorry driver was distracted, using his mobile phone.

Their families’ lives have been devastated by the impact of this lorry driver’s irresponsible and dangerous act.

They have bravely shared their story to help raise awareness of the lethal consequence of driving whilst using a mobile phone, with the plea for those that continue to text, surf the Web, use apps and more, behind the wheel to stop.

Change in law

In March 2017 the law changed that meant drivers now receive six points on their driving licence and receive a £200 fine.

These changes will have a significant impact on young new drivers as they risk having their licence revoked on first offence.

Road Safety Sergeant, Rob Heard from the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit for Hampshire Constabulary and Thames, said,

“We are still seeing to many people deciding to take that risk to use their mobile phone whilst driving, whether looking at a text, making and receiving calls or even surfing the Internet. “Doing any of these will clearly impair and distract your ability to drive a vehicle safely. “Research has shown that talking on a mobile phone can impair your ability to drive more than if you were driving whilst over the drink drive limit. You are twice as likely to be involved in a fatal collision texting as drink driving. You are much less aware of what’s happening around you and fail to see road signs, maintain a proper lane position or a steady speed. Drivers end up feeling more stressed and frustrated and are more likely to ‘tailgate’ the vehicle in front or enter unsafe gaps in traffic.”

Reactions 50% slower

Drivers are four times more likely to be involved in a collision whilst using a mobile phone or being distracted in a vehicle and your reactions are 50% slower.

Rob adds,

“I am urging all motorists to not take that risk, a moments inattention can be the difference between life and death. We have all seen the devastation caused by those who take the risks. Please think twice before answering a call, looking at a text or browsing your phone, let’s have no more innocent people lose their life. “My advice is to turn your phone off whilst driving, put it out of reach, and out of view. This way you won’t be tempted to look at it and become distracted. It’s not worth the risk.”

The Facts

You’re four times more likely to crash if you use a mobile phone while driving

You are twice as likely to be involved in a fatal collision texting as you are drink driving

Reaction times for drivers using a phone are around 50% slower than normal driving

Even careful drivers can be distracted by a call or text – and a split-second lapse in concentration could result in a crash

Law

It’s illegal to ride a motorcycle or drive using hand-held phones or similar devices.

The rules are the same if you’re stopped at traffic lights or queuing in traffic.

It’s also illegal to use a hand-held phone or similar device when supervising a learner driver or rider.

Image: mikekline under CC BY 2.0