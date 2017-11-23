Letter: Bureaucrats should ‘help not hinder’ Isle of Wight producers

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below. This from Steve Goodman. Ed

As an appreciative customer of both the Isle of Wight Cheese Company and Queen Bower Dairy, I was pleased to see last week’s business development report.

Rather less pleasing was the official reaction, which immediately stopped the business operating normally (as I discovered when when I went to buy more of their excellent raw milk).

Help not hinder

Despite the only change at the Dairy being the name of the owner, until the bureaucrats bother to update the name of the person on the permit (“seven to ten days” apparently, if we are lucky) they are not allowed to sell their milk.

I’d like to think that our political servants will start doing more to help rather than hinder such a successful part of our ailing Island economy.

More ‘spanners in the works’

As a regular reader of the informative material in places such as Private Eye’s Agri Brigade feature I also have cause to be increasingly concerned not only about examples of that sort of ‘spanner in the works’ of our worthy farmer’s future, but also about the wider aggravating effects on our essential food production and supply of continuing poor choice factors.

This includes irreversible catastrophic climate damage, serious soil loss and degradation, unhealthy, unbalanced, intensive production and consumption practices, and the growing expensive and damaging fallout from Brexit, which has already caused valuable crops to be unharvested and wasted this year.

Image: © Isle of Wight Cheese Company