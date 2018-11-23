Letter: Comparing state-owned US ferries to privately-owned Isle of Wight ones

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from OnTheWight reader, Paul Carter. Ed

My wife and I have just returned from several weeks touring North and South Carolina and Georgia.

Part of our trip involved visiting the Outer Banks and then crossing several islands from Cape Hatteras to rejoin the mainland at Cedar Island.

State-owned ferries

This required two car ferry journeys on vessels operated by the North Carolina state transport authority (by the way, North Carolina is not a hotbed of socialism!).

The first crossing was an hour. That was free.

The second was two and a half hours. That was £12.65.

Rudimentary passenger facilities compared to Isle of Wight ferries, but then I wasn’t being asked for £1.70 for a paper cup with a tea bag and water.

Utilities provided

By the way, although the US is the land of free enterprise, they still supply gas power and water through local utilities.

They cannot comprehend why we go through the charade of competition for these services simply to line the pockets of foreign companies.

Image: NCDOTcommunications under CC BY 2.0