Letter: Do changes to the health service matter, so long as patients get the treatment they need, when they need it?

The Isle of Wight NHS Ambulance Strategy 2021-2023 paper makes for interesting reading.

The plan is to expand the role of paramedics, so, beyond their diagnostic skills, they are able treat and medicate patients in their own homes, hopefully removing the need for many patients to attend A&E, unless absolutely necessary.

Anxiety and uncertainty over government funding

Given this new extended role, paramedics will inevitably need to spend more time with some patients. Will paramedic numbers be increased in order to maintain safe levels of emergency cover on the Island?

The Trust says it hopes to invest in the IW Ambulance Service later this year, however, the Trust’s Director of Finance has expressed anxiety and uncertainty over government funding looking forward.

Behind Covid firewalls

Covid has had a huge impact right across our NHS. With GPs hunkered down behind their Covid firewalls many are struggling to meet their patients needs. For some patients, gaining access to their doctor is akin to winning the lottery.

There have been widespread reports of GP Practice telephones going unanswered, patients being turned away at the Practice door and told to go online.

Support from Ambulance Service gratefully received

Heaven help anyone who hasn’t got a computer, they simply don’t exist and perhaps very conveniently are invisible, that’s until they call 111/999, or present as a patient at St Mary’s A&E department.

With access to GPs for many Islanders effectively denied, any additional support the IW Ambulance Service can offer I am sure will be gratefully received.

Will paramedics usurp GPs?

As the governments transformation agenda gathers pace, will £100k+ GPs with ten years training, find themselves being usurped by a much cheaper substitute, paramedics with just two years training?

Does it matter?

Is this what’s really behind the new model of care being trialed on the Isle of Wight? Will it be rolled out nationally if successful on the Island?

Will the IW see the continuing demise of many GP practices in the community?

Does any of this real matter, just so long as patients get the treatment they need, when they need it?

