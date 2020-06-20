Letter: Government should helping keep tourism money in UK, not building air bridges elsewhere

This reader believes the Government should be focused on progressively unlocking the UK domestic tourism industry, rather than resuming foreign holidays

Ventnor beach

This from Clive Boorman. Ed

On the radio this morning (Saturday) the Today programme – these programme titles can be confusing sometimes – ran an item about resuming foreign holidays by building an air bridge with Portugal.

I know that there are those who wish to keep all visitors away from our Island, but tourism is its lifeblood so surely, before the Government even considers foreign holidays, it should first be looking at and progressively unlocking our domestic tourism industry, perhaps starting with self catering facilities where families or other small groups are more contained.

An awful lot has been written recently of the colossal national debt created by Covid-19 so it would only seem logical to try and keep all that ‘holiday money’ in the UK rather  than encouraging it to go abroad.

Perhaps something for our Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, to raise?

Saturday, 20th June, 2020 10:13am

By

Rhos yr Alarch

Interesting – the Today feature also mentioned that the biggest recent local outbreak in Portugal had been in the Algarve, the very region potential tourists would be most likely to visit. Could it be that the very countries eager to build an air-bridge with the UK would be the ones where COVID-19 is least under control?

20, June 2020 11:46 am

