Letter: Government should helping keep tourism money in UK, not building air bridges elsewhere

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Clive Boorman. Ed

On the radio this morning (Saturday) the Today programme – these programme titles can be confusing sometimes – ran an item about resuming foreign holidays by building an air bridge with Portugal.

I know that there are those who wish to keep all visitors away from our Island, but tourism is its lifeblood so surely, before the Government even considers foreign holidays, it should first be looking at and progressively unlocking our domestic tourism industry, perhaps starting with self catering facilities where families or other small groups are more contained.

An awful lot has been written recently of the colossal national debt created by Covid-19 so it would only seem logical to try and keep all that ‘holiday money’ in the UK rather than encouraging it to go abroad.

Perhaps something for our Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, to raise?

Image: © Visit Isle of Wight