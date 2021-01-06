Letter: Here’s my list of new criteria MPs should pass before selection

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

Peter Geach of East Cowes

People must be truly amazed by the incompetence of the chumps managing this country. They are probably amazed themselves how their good intentions have gone so spectacularly wrong. I feel sorry for them, but we can probably see the problem.

Oscar Wilde had it in one ….. ‘Confidence through Ignorance’; to which could be added ‘Dogma’! It is telling to compare the education and training of some MPs with other Professionals: Doctors, Nurses, Chartered Engineers, Scientists, Chemists, Mathematicians, Lecturers, Teachers, the Armed Forces, you name it.

MP doing a good job

I hasten to add I’m not taking a pot at our MP, Captain Bob Seely, who meets pretty much the ‘criteria’ I’m going to propose. Reading his Newsletters he is doing a good job. Whether you agree with his politics is another matter, which we endorse or not at Election time.

Lack of education and training process

Other Professionals go through a rigorous education and training process.

They need a degree, a specific training process, and development of their skills and competence with increasing experience and responsibility; at all times being trained and monitored by qualified professionals in their calling.

In this way the graduate under training eventually becomes a Qualified Professional. At this point they are in their late twenties. Before these newly qualified Professionals have real experience, with which comes understanding and competence, ready to move on, they will be in their mid thirties. Over their training they have learned how to think and the consequences of poor decision making. They are well-rounded and by their mid-thirties good candidates to become an MP, if that is their calling.

The Armed Forces provide another sound training and a well-rounded candidate.

Background and training of MPs

Let’s compare this with the background and training of MPs.

Increasingly the route to becoming an MP is a degree in Politics, taking part in Students’ Union debates and getting noticed. The lucky ones get picked to be MP Advisors, typically doing the donkey work: helping with constituency work, and easing the MP’s workload in any other way, freeing up the MP’s time for other matters.

A marvellous apprenticeship in the workings of Parliament and an MP’s workload. But ‘life experience’ by this route is in short supply! Not so as we have seen to be the case with other the Professionals.

Too many MPs have taken ‘graduate route’

Other ‘routes in’ are experienced and established Barristers, Lawyers, Accountants, Company Directors, Local Government, the Armed Forces, etc; well educated and qualified candidates with spades of life experience; they know how to think and get things done.

But I fear there are now too many MPs who have taken the ‘graduate route’. And that’s the problem.

Everyone has their place at the table, but it must be proportionate and reflected in Cabinet.

Proposed criteria for MPs

The recognised rigorous Professional training regime; as briefly outlined above; required by ‘The Institutions’ for Chartered Membership.

Minimum Age for a Professionally experienced and qualified candidate, mid thirties, say 35. Much younger and they are unlikely to have the depth of ‘Life Experience’ needed for being an effective MP.

Armed Forces career and experience; senior NCO or above. Training and experience make these applicants highly desirable, relaxing formal education qualification requirements if necessary.

In general; all applicants must have held responsible and successful positions in their career. These applicants with their experience should enhance Parliamentary decision making.

Live in their Constituency. Surely it is only by this way the MP experiences and really understands the problems of his constituents.

Just some thoughts, but surely we have to ensure we never again have such a bunch of chumps in charge deciding our future!

