Letter: Here’s why many East Cowes residents were against the Red Funnel plans

During the recent Red Funnel planning application saga a lot of information was circulated from both Red Funnel’s agents and the East Cowes Community. Quite often this information was contradictory, leaving many residents on the Island confused about the facts.
Loss of buildings = loss of jobs
The main objection from the community was the fact that the larger marshalling yard would demolish all but one of the last remaining industrial buildings at Venture Quays, with a loss of a large number of local jobs – jobs which the Island cannot afford to lose – and would have a major impact on the local economy.
The community and those marine businesses maintain that there are no alternative sites for them to move to on the Island, and therefore would have to relocate to the mainland where there are many incentives to attract these up and coming industries.
Long term plan for Marine Quarter
The planning application stated that the businesses were on short leases and that they were aware of the intention of regeneration – what the Red Funnel marketing material did not make clear was that these businesses had a long term plan to relocate into the regenerated Marine Quarter on Venture Quays which was part of the SEEDA vision and had been adopted by the IW Council.
It was also stated that leases were lower due to being short-term. Our research did not support this information – in fact we found that the leases at Venture Quays are in fact higher than a number of suitable alternative employment sites situated around the country.
Logistical issues of location
Another argument used by the Planning Officer was that these businesses were not ‘location constrained’ however the planning committee’s visit to Venture Quays in advance of the meeting would have clarified the size of the vessels currently being built there and the logistical issues that would surround the company’s if they were not located directly on the waterfront.
The Planning committee could not have failed to be impressed with what they saw.
Despite the fact that the officer’s report recommended approval, it also accepted that there would likely be a net loss of jobs. It was on this basis that the Planning Committee rightly agreed on a refusal, which vindicated the community’s position.
The SEEDA Vision
To clarify the proposed land uses by Red Funnel take a look at this comparison (Picture A below) between the current and proposed land uses in 2016 (left) and the 2007 SEEDA Masterplan (right).
The blue areas are new employment buildings, many of which were supposed to support a regenerated Marine Quarter and would have accommodated these businesses. They are largely missing from the 2016 plan (left). What use are hundreds more houses without new and existing jobs to support those extra residents?
Picture A SEEDA Masterplan Sites
Comparison of marshalling yard plans
Picture B (below) clearly shows a direct comparison between the Red Funnel Plan for their Marshalling Yard in the recent application (large yellow circle) as opposed to the SEEDA plan (red circle).
This again reveals the potential loss of valuable employment land (currently employing +150 people). The SEEDA plan for a new marshalling yard provided an additional 50% capacity over and above what Red Funnel already have.
Picture B SEEDA Masterplan Phase Diagram
Investment in the Columbine Building
People have expressed that the SEEDA plan would see the Columbine Building demolished. This however does not have to be the case.
The buildings have had extensive upgrades and repairs and therefore are no longer at the ‘end of life’ phase as they were 10 years ago when no investment had been made.
They are large industrial buildings and are suitable for building large vessels; when the SEEDA plan was created it was envisaged that smaller sheds would be more likely to be utilised; however sheds such as those currently on Venture Quays are in short supply and high demand at present.
Particularly with the Medina Yard redevelopment due to be submitted in the near future; which again would see valuable employment land/sheds removed.
Break up of land a risk
A greater risk to the Columbine Building is the proposed break-up of this land that is currently designated for employment use.
Once split the Columbine Building will be far more vulnerable to redevelopment as it would be easier for a developer to acquire ‘change of use’ to mixed use status.
The holistic vision
The SEEDA plan was an holistic vision – this means that the impacts and benefits of each phase would ultimately bring about regeneration for the local area. By coming forward with piece-meal applications this vision will never be achievable.
The Planning Officer should not be allowed to pick and choose which parts of the outline plan are extant (still in existence) whilst blatantly choosing to ignore the factors that were the main drivers of the regeneration in 2007 and still could be today.
Hopefully these diagrams and explanations have helped to clarify any contradictions that you have heard.
Regeneration does not have to be over
Despite headlines stating the regeneration of East Cowes is over this does not have to be the case. The applicant was told that bringing forward a plan that worked for both themselves and the other businesses at Venture Quays would be looked upon favourably.
Local Residents of East Cowes have always been in favour of a regeneration that supports both Red Funnels needs and ensures that the Marine Quarter can thrive on this valuable employment land.
There is no need to ‘down scale the Southampton project’ as there are alternative options that have not been thoroughly explored as yet.
The East Cowes Community Forum and their local Council Member looks forward to the opportunity to work with Red Funnel on an inclusive, symbiotic plan in the near future.
Friday, 22nd April, 2016 6:56pm
By Sharon Lake
Luisa Hillard
22.Apr.2016 7:37pm
The loss of employment land/buildings (in blue) between the SEEDA Masterplan and the Red Funnel plan is a big issue! And yet just one of many.
What use is an extra 100 houses with no jobs to go with them?
beacher
22.Apr.2016 9:01pm
Well done Sharon! How come you can work it out but our planning officers ( presumably island resident with families / relatives / friends in employment on the Island , with more facts and information at hand, could see it!
beacher
22.Apr.2016 9:03pm
Sorry. Mistype. Couldn’t see it!
Wightwitch
22.Apr.2016 9:34pm
I guess it didn’t suit them too …. Different people have different agendas – glad to say I don’t have one – other than getting the best opportunities for East Cowes – Unfortunately this plan didn’t provide that – nowhere near! Why should we settle for second best just because we’ve been waiting a long time … Surely it’s more important to get a once in a lifetime opportunity right!
Luisa Hillard
23.Apr.2016 9:12am
I am surprised that this article hasn’t generated many comments as yet, based on how many people signed petitions either For or Against the planning application.
It’s ironic that both sides signed the petitions on the basis that they wanted new jobs and economonic regeneration.
Steve Goodman
23.Apr.2016 9:19pm
Agreed; really good work by Sharon. When I read it, my immediate reaction was ‘game, set, and match’, swiftly followed by ‘stand back and let other people have their say’, because I’ve already made so many comments and suggestions in response to this needlessly harmful application.
I was also reminded once more of the recent controversial proposal by the PFI road company to build a new asphalt plant at Cowes, which they said was essential, and which was proved not to be following island outrage, opposition, and support for our alternative suggestion of an improved plant at the non-controversial established site, which was built instead. That situation was apparently resolved to the satisfaction of all parties involved, without the need to waste too much time and money on prolonged dispute; I don’t see why the present difficulty shouldn’t result in a similar outcome.
Mike Kirby
23.Apr.2016 9:53am
A most informative and well constructed letter Sharon.
Wightwitch
23.Apr.2016 3:21pm
Thanks
profoundlife
23.Apr.2016 5:15pm
Even if an island economy based on increasing tourist numbers was possible, it’s not desirable when it’s at the expense of engineering and marine businesses to help a diversified economy on the island with jobs creating genuine value.
Darren Irving
23.Apr.2016 5:20pm
I agree with that, although tourism is important, more year round marine/engineering/manufacturing jobs are a great thing for the island.
davimel
24.Apr.2016 11:53am
A wonderful informative letter indeed Sharon, very well said!
I too have to wonder at RFs’ reasoning here. By destroying the small amount of Marine works left in Cowes they finish off the town for working people, whilst building x-amount of houses does nothing for anyone except perhaps as second homes so who exactly were they trying to please here? Did they perhaps assume that the planning was ‘in the bag’ for some reason, or perhaps they thought we are a backward looking Island so sneaking in the destruction of a major area would be ignored?
RF have been a big part of the Island for years but just lately the seem more adversarial than I can ever remember! We can clearly see from both Plans shown here that any consideration for Islanders was removed from RFs’ plan completely with no thought whatsoever for a benefit for Cowes, choosing only to benefit themselves. IF this is going to be the case, perhaps Planning AND the Council should consider Red Funnel as a Danger to the Island and treat them accordingly!
wightwitch
24.Apr.2016 2:48pm
In my opinion I think RF did believe that the application would be a foregone conclusion. This could be why the consultation process was limited – the submitted plan was not dissimilar to one they produced back in 2013/14.
The Officers report stated that the location and general arrangement of this (RF) scheme was similar to the SEEDA scheme and used this as another justification for it to be approved. From the evidence provided above this was very misleading – this plan has never been in the best interest of the Island or the local community and is not in line with a number of Council policies which is to support the growth of marine and renewable industries and the support of hi-tech clusters in order to grow the Islands economy.
Hopefully now true engagement will come about that can allow Venture Quays to thrive and grow to provide the jobs that are so badly needed whilst enabling Red Funnel to expand capacity in a way that is sympathetic, innovative and on a scale that can be supported in a small town (rather than unreasonably expecting the same footprint that is being provided in a dedicated City port).
frogcat
22.Apr.2017 11:07am
Clear and comprehensive explanation. Thank you Sharon.