Letter: How are the super rich utility companies going to help during Coronavirus outbreak?

Tony Griffiths from St. Helens shares this. Ed

In light of the Coronavirus (Covid-19/C19) outbreak I wonder what everyone’s thoughts are at the moment with regard to the electric and gas companies that have taken our hard earned monies over the years, with in my view extortionately high prices, and how the whole world is in severe need. What help will they be offering to those poor families who are already in dire straits?

Risk of loss of jobs, hours, pay etc etc etc , not once have we heard from these super rich companies to see what help they are looking to give, or indeed what the government plan on, or how they are going to tackle them. One thing they have done is hike prices up in times of need.

Hmm watch this space I think.

Also the effect on recruitment agencies that supply drivers etc, cannot go and get business as per the advice due to social distancing etc.

Everybody’s thoughts?

